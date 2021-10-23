Man charged with murder in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Send this page to someone via email

A young man has been charged with murder in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri, who was killed outside an apartment building in Truro, N.S., in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

Officers in Truro responded to a call that day at 2:07 a.m. about a male who had suffered serious injuries. Singh Katri was rushed to the Colchester East Hants Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, the Truro Police Service announced in a release that they have charged 20-year-old Cameron James Prosper of Pictou Landing First Nation with his murder. Prosper was arrested on Friday but was not identified because he had not yet been charged. He has been remanded in custody.

The release did not indicate if it is a first-degree or second-degree murder charge and the police force could not immediately be reached Saturday to clarify.

Prosper has had a previous conviction of assault causing bodily harm in relation to an offence on April 10, 2020, according to the Public Prosecution Service. He was recently given a 15-day sentence for that charge.

He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon in relation to a stabbing in Pictou Landing First Nation on June 12. He is scheduled for a two-day trial in September 2022 for those charges.

Another man arrested, third man sought

The Truro Police Service also arrested a second man in relation to Singh Katri’s death.

In a news conference on Friday, police chief Dave MacNeil said 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald of Valley, Colchester County, was taken into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

MacDonald is scheduled for a bail hearing on Oct. 26 and an election and/or plea on Oct. 27, according to a spokesperson for the courts.

MacNeil said MacDonald was initially arrested shortly after the homicide, and “our investigation has proceeded to the point where we now have charges against him.”

Police are also searching for a third man, 22-year-old Marcus Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation, who is also charged with accessory to murder after the fact. There is a warrant issued for his arrest.

The police chief said there were indications of who was responsible early on, and they were able to make these arrests after a detailed and complex investigation.

