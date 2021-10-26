Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged in relation to death of Prabhjot Singh Katri has bail hearing set for November

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:10 am
Click to play video: 'Men arrested in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri' Men arrested in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri
The Truro Police Service has made arrests in relation to the homicide of Prabhjot Singh Katri, who was killed last month. Callum Smith reports.

A man charged in relation to the death of 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri will have to wait until November to find out if a judge will grant him bail.

Dylan Robert MacDonald of Valley, Colchester County, appeared during a brief hearing in Truro, N.S., and will appear next for a bail hearing on Friday, Nov. 12.

The 21-year-old was charged by police for being an accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous driving and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Singh was killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

According to a search warrant sought by police in the case, Singh was stabbed after leaving a friend’s apartment, and witnesses observed a Honda Civic fleeing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A 20-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri also appeared during the hearing Tuesday.

The judge said that Cameron James Prosper of Pictou Landing First Nation will continue to talk to his lawyer on whether he will apply for bail.

Prosper will appear next for his hearing to enter a plea Wednesday in Truro provincial court.

Click to play video: 'Police in Truro, Nova Scotia arrest 2 in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri; arrest warrant issued for 3rd person' Police in Truro, Nova Scotia arrest 2 in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri; arrest warrant issued for 3rd person
Police in Truro, Nova Scotia arrest 2 in killing of Prabhjot Singh Katri; arrest warrant issued for 3rd person
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prabhjot Singh Katri tagPrabhjot Singh Katri homicide tagSikh Canadian tagtruro murder tagCameron James Prosper homicide tagDylan Robert MacDonald homicide tagmurder NS tagNS killing tagNS stabbing tagPrabhjot Singh Katri Truro tagsecond degree murder NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers