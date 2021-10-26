Man charged in relation to death of Prabhjot Singh Katri has bail hearing set for November

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged in relation to the death of 23-year-old Prabhjot Singh Katri will have to wait until November to find out if a judge will grant him bail.

Dylan Robert MacDonald of Valley, Colchester County, appeared during a brief hearing in Truro, N.S., and will appear next for a bail hearing on Friday, Nov. 12.

The 21-year-old was charged by police for being an accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous driving and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Singh was killed outside an apartment building in Truro in the early morning hours of Sept. 5.

According to a search warrant sought by police in the case, Singh was stabbed after leaving a friend’s apartment, and witnesses observed a Honda Civic fleeing the scene.

A 20-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri also appeared during the hearing Tuesday.

The judge said that Cameron James Prosper of Pictou Landing First Nation will continue to talk to his lawyer on whether he will apply for bail.

Prosper will appear next for his hearing to enter a plea Wednesday in Truro provincial court.

