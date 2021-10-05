Menu

Crime

2 charged with 1st-degree murder in 2019 double shooting at Markham restaurant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Search for suspect after Markham shooting' Search for suspect after Markham shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 2, 2019) A man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a shooting in Markham – Aug 2, 2019

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting at a Markham restaurant in 2019 that left one man dead, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019 to 5460 Hwy. 7 E., near McCowan Road, for several reports of gunshots heard.

Officers found a man dead at the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries, but she has since recovered.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting at Markham restaurant

Police said witnesses indicated that they saw a motorcycle fleeing the area.

Two suspects were identified in the investigation and were charged on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaughan resident Trung Van Duong, 37, and 33-year-old Richmond Hill resident Saeed Savalanpour have each been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

