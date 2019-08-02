One dead after shooting at Markham restaurant

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and another was sent to hospital in Markham Thursday night.

York Regional Police were called to a restaurant at 5460 Highway 7 East, in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 East, just after 11 p.m. and located two adults with gunshot wounds.

Police said one person was pronounced on scene and one was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

The area around this car dealership and the neighbouring strip mall car is blocked off with police tape as police investigate. No word on where the two people were shot it there is a bullet hole in the gray pillar in front of the dealership @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/h1K8Esclqi — Priya Sam (@PriyaSam) August 2, 2019