Crime
August 2, 2019 6:47 am
Updated: August 2, 2019 7:16 am

One dead after shooting at Markham restaurant

Police on scene of a fatal shooting in Markham

A A

Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot and another was sent to hospital in Markham Thursday night.

York Regional Police were called to a restaurant at 5460 Highway 7 East, in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7 East, just after 11 p.m. and located two adults with gunshot wounds.

Police said one person was pronounced on scene and one was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

