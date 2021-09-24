Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police search for inmates who escaped from Central Nova Correctional Facility

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 2:00 pm
The Department of Justice says Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. Thursday night. View image in full screen
The Department of Justice says Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. Thursday night. Nova Scotia Department of Justice

Two inmates have escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth Thursday evening, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice.

In a release, the province said Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. Thursday night.

Clarke was on remand at the facility for several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession, and break and enter. He is described as 5’11, weighing about 160 pounds with light brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Read more: ‘It is going to happen’: Officer says inmates refused to let guards near jail assault

Smith was also on remand at the facility for several charges, including driving while disqualified, failure to attend court, breaches of conditions, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon. He is six feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said the matter has been referred to Halifax Regional Police for investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 902-490-5020.

It said the Department of Justice will conduct a “full review of this incident.”

Click to play video: 'More than 1,800 inmates escape from Nigerian prison after attack by gunmen' More than 1,800 inmates escape from Nigerian prison after attack by gunmen
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
escaped inmates tagCentral Nova Correctional Facility tagJail escape tagchad stephen clarke tagcorrectional facility escape taghalifax escaped inmates taginmates escape nova scotia jail tagthomas joseph smith tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers