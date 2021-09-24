Halifax police search for inmates who escaped from Central Nova Correctional Facility

Send this page to someone via email

Two inmates have escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth Thursday evening, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice.

In a release, the province said Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped the facility around 8:51 p.m. Thursday night.

Clarke was on remand at the facility for several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession, and break and enter. He is described as 5’11, weighing about 160 pounds with light brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Smith was also on remand at the facility for several charges, including driving while disqualified, failure to attend court, breaches of conditions, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon. He is six feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

The release said the matter has been referred to Halifax Regional Police for investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 902-490-5020.

It said the Department of Justice will conduct a “full review of this incident.”