Crime

‘It is going to happen’: Officer says inmates refused to let guards near jail assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 11:15 am
Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn, left, leads a group of corrections officers as they arrive for the start of a trial for six of the 15 inmates accused of participating in a vicious assault of another prisoner at a Nova Scotia jail, at a convention centre in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the Dec. 2, 2019 attack at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn, left, leads a group of corrections officers as they arrive for the start of a trial for six of the 15 inmates accused of participating in a vicious assault of another prisoner at a Nova Scotia jail, at a convention centre in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the Dec. 2, 2019 attack at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A trial of inmates accused of attempting to murder a prisoner in his Nova Scotia cell heard today from a corrections officer that two prisoners made clear guards wouldn’t be allowed to intervene.

John Hawkins testified today that as his staff ordered a wall of inmates to allow them to enter the cell, he heard one inmate, Brian James Marriott, say “No,” and another, Kaz Cox, say, “It is going to happen.”

Read more: Video played during Halifax jail assault trial shows inmates blockading guards

He also testified that when he arrived at the scene he was told by another guard that she thought a killing might be underway.

The trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court has heard the alleged beating and stabbing of Stephen Anderson, who recovered from his injuries, occurred in roughly two minutes and 45 seconds on the night of Dec. 2, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Six of the 15 accused are currently on trial, while eight others, including Cox and Marriott, are to be tried later this fall, and a 15th inmate is facing a separate trial.

Read more: Guard says he was warned by inmate not to touch pepper spray during N.S. jail assault

The first six defendants are Jacob Lilly, Colin Ladelpha, Kirk Carridice, Wesley Hardiman, Omar McIntosh and Matthew Lambert.

All 15 accused are facing charges of conspiring to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer, and Lilly is also facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.

