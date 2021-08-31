Fentanyl ‘superlab’ dismantled in rural Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says hundreds of millions of fentanyl doses have been kept off the streets after a “superlab” was dismantled in rural Alberta.

In a news release Tuesday, ALERT said 13 search warrants were executed on July 7 as part of Project Essence.

Homes and businesses in the Edmonton and Calgary areas were searched as pert of the investigation. A “fentanyl superlab” was also located and searched near Aldersyde, Alta., which is located just southeast of Okotoks, Alta.

ALERT said more than 31 kilograms of fentanyl and precursors were seized, along with 7,600 kilograms of chemicals used in fentanyl production.

ALERT said the investigation covered all aspects of fentanyl production, “from importation to accumulation and stockpiling of equipment and raw chemicals, to production and eventual distribution.”

It’s not yet known if any arrests were made or how many suspects may be involved.

ALERT said more details would be released at a media availability at 11 a.m. Wednesday, where Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu, Minister for Mental Health and Addiction Mike Ellis, ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta and ALERT Edmonton Insp. Kevin Berge are all expected to speak.

More to come…