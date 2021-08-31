Menu

Crime

Fentanyl ‘superlab’ dismantled in rural Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 4:00 pm
File: Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo.
File: Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. File / The Canadian Press

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says hundreds of millions of fentanyl doses have been kept off the streets after a “superlab” was dismantled in rural Alberta.

In a news release Tuesday, ALERT said 13 search warrants were executed on July 7 as part of Project Essence.

Homes and businesses in the Edmonton and Calgary areas were searched as pert of the investigation. A “fentanyl superlab” was also located and searched near Aldersyde, Alta., which is located just southeast of Okotoks, Alta.

Read more: Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT

ALERT said more than 31 kilograms of fentanyl and precursors were seized, along with 7,600 kilograms of chemicals used in fentanyl production.

ALERT said the investigation covered all aspects of fentanyl production, “from importation to accumulation and stockpiling of equipment and raw chemicals, to production and eventual distribution.”

Read more: Investigation into Alberta-B.C. drug trafficking network ends in $1M bust, 6 arrests : ALERT

It’s not yet known if any arrests were made or how many suspects may be involved.

ALERT said more details would be released at a media availability at 11 a.m. Wednesday, where Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu, Minister for Mental Health and Addiction Mike Ellis, ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta and ALERT Edmonton Insp. Kevin Berge are all expected to speak.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s Downtown Business Association takes action against opioid crisis' Edmonton’s Downtown Business Association takes action against opioid crisis

More to come…

