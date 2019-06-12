Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT

An investigation into the drug trade in Alberta and British Columbia has resulted in more than $2 million in drugs and cash being seized and 12 suspects being arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Project Elder was a two-year investigation that “probed interprovincial, wholesale drug distribution,” according to the news release.

ALERT believes a high volume of drugs were being shipped from B.C. to Alberta using a “complex scheme” that utilized vehicles with hidden compartments.

Full details will be provided at a news conference at 1 p.m. MT. This story will be updated after that news conference.