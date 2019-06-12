Crime
June 12, 2019 11:58 am
Updated: June 12, 2019 12:00 pm

Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams says it has seized over $2 million worth of drugs and cash in relation to an interprovincial drug trade.

Supplied: ALERT
A A

An investigation into the drug trade in Alberta and British Columbia has resulted in more than $2 million in drugs and cash being seized and 12 suspects being arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Project Elder was a two-year investigation that “probed interprovincial, wholesale drug distribution,” according to the news release.

ALERT believes a high volume of drugs were being shipped from B.C. to Alberta using a “complex scheme” that utilized vehicles with hidden compartments.

Full details will be provided at a news conference at 1 p.m. MT. This story will be updated after that news conference.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
alberta drugs
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams
ALERT
ALERT drugs
British Columbia crime
British Columbia drugs
Crime
Drug Crime
Drug trade Alberta B.C.
Interprovincial drug trade

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.