Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT
A A
An investigation into the drug trade in Alberta and British Columbia has resulted in more than $2 million in drugs and cash being seized and 12 suspects being arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Project Elder was a two-year investigation that “probed interprovincial, wholesale drug distribution,” according to the news release.
ALERT believes a high volume of drugs were being shipped from B.C. to Alberta using a “complex scheme” that utilized vehicles with hidden compartments.
Full details will be provided at a news conference at 1 p.m. MT. This story will be updated after that news conference.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.