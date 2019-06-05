Parents charged with child endangerment after ALERT drug bust in west Edmonton

An Edmonton couple is facing child endangerment charges, among others, after police said there were children in the home with firearms present and while the parents were trafficking drugs.

On May 23, members from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched two west Edmonton homes.

Inside, police seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine, two loaded handguns and an “assortment” of proceeds of crime.

“Two young children” lived in one of the homes, ALERT said.

In total, police seized around $300,000 worth of drugs that included:

2.73 kilograms of cocaine

211 grams of crack cocaine

571 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

a stolen Kel-Tec handgun

a restricted Kimber handgun

Three luxury vehicles were also seized, as well as a motorcycle and a pontoon boat. ALERT alleged the goods were purchased with drug proceeds.

The parents were charged under Alberta’s Drug-Endangered Children’s Act. The 38-year-old man and 22-year-old woman will not be named to protect the identity of the children.

The two are also facing a range of drug- and weapons-related charges.

A third woman, 23, was also charged in the investigation.

The Edmonton Police Service and its Child-At-Risk Response Team provided ALERT with assistance.