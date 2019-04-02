$20K in drugs, including carfentanil, seized in southern Alberta: ALERT

Police in southern Alberta say they have arrested two people and seized some $20,000 worth of illegal drugs, including deadly carfentanil, in a four-month-long investigation.

The drugs, which were seized during the search of two homes in Lethbridge, had an estimated street value of $20,000 and included 468 suspected carfentanil pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 48 codeine pills and 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

In a Tuesday news release, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) alleged the two people arrested were involved in trafficking carfentanil in southern Alberta, including supplying the Blood Tribe Reserve.

Corey Amyotte, 32, and Keisha Tallow, 26, are facing a number of drug-related offences.

Amyotte has been the subject of two previous ALERT investigations, and ALERT alleged he is associated with the Manitoba-based Mad Cowz gang.

The investigation was a joint effort between ALERT, the Blood Tribe Police, Lethbridge Police Services and Taber Police Services.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call their local police service or contact Crime Stoppers.