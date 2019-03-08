More charges laid against Alberta man accused of sharing child pornography

More charges have been laid against a central Alberta man after an investigation was launched in January when police in Canada received a tip from Australia.

On Jan. 10, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a 34-year-old man after receiving information from the Queensland Police Service that a man in Alberta was allegedly sharing child pornography images online.

After the information was released, ALERT said officers identified eight victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the same man. The alleged offences date back to 2013, police said.

The charges laid in the initial investigation in January related only to child pornography. Now Christopher Juneau is facing a total of 73 charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism, possessing, accessing, distributing and making child pornography and breach of recognizance.

Police said devices seized from Juneau during his arrest on Jan. 10 showed more than 500,000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

The forensic technicians haven’t yet completed their investigation.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fox Creek RCMP the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre in Red Deer and the Caribou Child & Youth Centre in Grande Prairie provided extensive assistance in the case, according to ALERT.