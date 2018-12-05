Edmonton group home worker accused of molesting, making child porn with 11-year-old in his care

An Edmonton group home worker was arrested last month and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting and making child porn with a youth in his care, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

The investigation began after ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a suspect accessing child pornography.

ALERT said once the suspect was arrested, investigators uncovered evidence on his computer and other electronic devices of sexual assault committed against a youth.

The victim was an 11-year-old youth who was under the suspect’s care at a group home, according to ALERT. The group home is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, investigators said.

ALERT arrested 40-year-old Samer Temraz on Nov. 2. He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, as well as possessing, transmitting and making child pornography.

Temraz has been in police custody since he was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

ALERT will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to talk more about their investigation.