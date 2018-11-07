13 men charged after Alberta child luring investigation

Thirteen men have been charged with a total of 69 offences after a series of child luring investigations in Alberta over the last eight months.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said Wednesday the investigations targeted suspects who are alleged to have been trying to arrange for sex with children.
The charges laid in the investigations include child luring, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and sexual assault. (All charges can be read below).
The incidents all took place online, ALERT said, with a “range of social media platforms and communications tools being used.”
The arrests were made between February and Oct. 11, 2018 and ALERT said none of the investigations are related other than the “similar nature of the offences.”
The arrests took place in Edmonton, St. Albert, Wainwright, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrie, Ont. Three additional suspects based in the United States were also identified, ALERT said. The ICE unit forwarded information on these suspects to law enforcement officials in the States.
The suspects arrested include:
The ICE unit, which is based in Edmonton, worked with a number of different law enforcement agencies on the investigations, including RCMP in Wainwright, St. Albert, Drayton Valley and Fort Saskatchewan. The Edmonton Police Service, Barrie Police Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations were also involved.
