13 men charged after Alberta child luring investigation

Thirteen men have been charged with a total of 69 offences after a series of child luring investigations in Alberta over the last eight months.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said Wednesday the investigations targeted suspects who are alleged to have been trying to arrange for sex with children.

The charges laid in the investigations include child luring, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and sexual assault. (All charges can be read below).

The incidents all took place online, ALERT said, with a “range of social media platforms and communications tools being used.”

The arrests were made between February and Oct. 11, 2018 and ALERT said none of the investigations are related other than the “similar nature of the offences.”

The arrests took place in Edmonton, St. Albert, Wainwright, Drayton Valley, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrie, Ont. Three additional suspects based in the United States were also identified, ALERT said. The ICE unit forwarded information on these suspects to law enforcement officials in the States.

The suspects arrested include:

John Leskosky, a 42-year-old man from Wainwright

Adam Turner, a 24-year-old man from Edmonton

Steve Chaytor, a 51-year-old man from Edmonton

Jonas Karadics, a 32-year-old man from Edmonton

Wilson Misay, a 38-year-old man from Drayton Valley

Jonathan Dahmer, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton

Brady McCarthy, a 18-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan

Timothy Olsen, a 37-year-old man from St. Albert

Ryan Wiggins, a 44-year-old man from Edmonton

Dean Baker, a 51-year-old man from Edmonton

Taille Marron, a 37-year-old man from Edmonton

Yousef Ammar, a 42-year-old man from Drayton Valley

Travis Irwin, a 29-year-old man from Barrie, Ont.

The ICE unit, which is based in Edmonton, worked with a number of different law enforcement agencies on the investigations, including RCMP in Wainwright, St. Albert, Drayton Valley and Fort Saskatchewan. The Edmonton Police Service, Barrie Police Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations were also involved.