2 charged in 2024 death of child in Eskasoni, N.S.

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A man and woman are facing charges in the death of a child two years ago in Eskasoni, N.S., the RCMP say.

The charges relate to failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

According to police, officers from the Eskasoni RCMP detachment responded to a home on Aug. 5, 2024, to a report of a sudden death. The investigation was referred to the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

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Police say they arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — both from Eskasoni — on Wednesday following a “complex and lengthy investigation.”

The two were released on conditions by the court and are scheduled to be back in court on June 30.

RCMP said in a release that its thoughts are with the child’s loved ones and the community of Eskasoni and that no further information will be released by them.