Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged in 2024 death of child in Eskasoni, N.S.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man and woman are facing charges in the death of a child two years ago in Eskasoni, N.S., the RCMP say.

The charges relate to failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing death.

According to police, officers from the Eskasoni RCMP detachment responded to a home on Aug. 5, 2024, to a report of a sudden death. The investigation was referred to the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say they arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — both from Eskasoni — on Wednesday following a “complex and lengthy investigation.”

The two were released on conditions by the court and are scheduled to be back in court on June 30.

RCMP said in a release that its thoughts are with the child’s loved ones and the community of Eskasoni and that no further information will be released by them.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices