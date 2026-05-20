Surrey police investigate another extortion-related shooting

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Surrey police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a home in the Newton neighbourhood.

Police said that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 4:40 a.m. near 57 Avenue and 148 Street.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting and damage to a home.

Police said the home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

The investigation is in its early stages but is extortion-related, police said.

“Anytime we’re doing an investigation that might be extortion-related, and we look at background of the residents, to a business potentially, or to the occupants and business owners, and that’s how we make our determination,” Ali Gailus, media relations officer with the Surrey Police Service, said.

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She did not say if the occupants of the home had received threats in the past.

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“At this point, all I know is that bullet holes did go into the residence, but I don’t know if it was upper, lower, or the specifics of where they landed,” Gailus added.

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SPS’s Extortion Response Team (ExRT) has taken over the lead on the investigation, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) will be in the area processing physical and digital evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or who may know the identities of the suspects is asked to contact SPS’ non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca and quote file number 26-49687 (SP).