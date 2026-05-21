Nova Scotia RCMP looking for dashcam video in drive-by shooting investigation

RCMP are appealing for dashcam or video footage from the Lake Loon, N.S., area, after a man reported he was the victim of a drive-by shooting while walking along the road.
Police and EHS responded to the report of an injured man just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on Montague Mines Road.
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According to RCMP, the 41-year-old man from Halifax said he was walking north along Montague Road, which intersects with Montague Mines Road, near Lake Loon Road when a burgundy-coloured SUV approached and shots were fired.
The victim then ran into a ditch and went door to door looking for help.
Police say he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information or video from the area between 8 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. is asked to call the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
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