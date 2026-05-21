Extortion charges laid by Winnipeg police against man arrested in Toronto

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A man accused of extortion and wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Toronto while police continue searching for another wanted man, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Jermaine Weekes, 41, was arrested in Ontario by the Toronto Police Service on May 1 and turned over to Winnipeg police “on the strength of a warrant,” a news release shared by the WPS said.

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Weekes will face two charges of extortion and was detained, police said.

A second man, Farhan Nabil, remains on the loose and wanted on two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion and two counts of conspiracy to commit arson, police said. The 29-year-old is subject to a nationwide warrant.

Last month, a man from Kitchener, Ont., was re-arrested in a Winnipeg correctional facility and charged with additional crimes in relation to a flurry of arsons and extortions in Winnipeg convenience stores last July, according to a police news release from April.

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Four other people, including two from Montreal, were previously arrested and charged as part of this investigation.