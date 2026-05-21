Baseball team’s bus torched in Winnipeg, teenage girl charged with arson: WPS

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A teenage girl is facing charges, including arson, after a baseball team’s tour bus was set on fire, destroying the vehicle and everything inside, according to Winnipeg police.

The bus was parked in front of the Goldeyes Stadium, which serves as home base for the team, on Portage Avenue after hours. The fire was set during the early hours of Thursday, at around 1:50 a.m., according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

A person was said to be on the bus for the Kane County Cougars’ team, but they left with the assistance of another person who was nearby, police said.

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“The entire bus and contents were destroyed,” the release added.

Members of the Illinois-based American Association of Professional Baseball team are in town to face the Goldeyes on Wednesday night.

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Two teenagers were taken into police custody. One of them, a girl, is being charged with arson and possession of incendiary, or fire-starting, materials.

She was released to a “responsible adult,” police said.