Edmonton man facing child pornography charges after tip from Texas

An Edmonton man is facing charges related to child pornography after police here received a tip from officers in El Paso, Texas.

In May 2018, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information that a father in Texas reported his 10-year-old daughter had been coerced into sending “sexually explicit photos” to a man she had been chatting with online.

On Jan. 29, ALERT officers, along with Edmonton Police Service members, executed a search warrant in downtown Edmonton.

Cody Normand, 21, was arrested and was charged with one count each of making, distributing and possessing child pornography, one count of breach of probation and two counts of child luring.

During the execution of the warrant, police seized a number of electronic devices. According to ALERT, a preview of those devices has turned up a number of child pornography images. Those devices will go through a more “thorough” forensic examination, ALERT said.

The father submitted the information to Cybertip, a reporting service ran by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

“Our partnership with Cybertip is invaluable,” said Cpl. Dave Knight of the ICE Unit in a news release.

“The information they and other partners provide us on a daily basis is the integral first step in our mission to keep kids safe.”

Parents concerned about whom their children may be talking to online can also use cybertip.ca for resources.

“With new apps appearing all the time and evolving technologies, we know it can be difficult for parents to navigate online safety with their kids,” Cybertip.ca director Stephen Sauer said.

Anyone with information about this or any child exploitation offence is asked to call local police or Cybertip.