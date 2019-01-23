Central Alberta man charged with child porn offences, voyeurism: ALERT

A central Alberta man is facing a number of charges after a child porn investigation was initiated when a tip was received from Australian police.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation Unit was alerted by a specialized task force from the Queensland Police Service that an Alberta man had been involved in trading child pornography images online.

READ MORE: Edmonton group home worker accused of molesting, making child porn with 11-year-old in his care

ICE officers searched homes in Eckville and Fox Creek and said they seized a number of computers and electronic devices. Those are being analyzed now.

On Jan. 10, Christopher Juneau, 34, was arrested and charged with making, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as voyeurism. He was arrested again on Jan. 18 by Sylvan Lake RCMP after police said he breached a release condition related to internet access.

READ MORE: Alberta child services worker facing child pornography charges: ALERT

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police or cybertip.ca.