Central Alberta father charged with porn, sexual assault involving his daughter, 3

A father in central Alberta is facing several charges after police alleged he sexually assaulted his three-year-old daughter and used her to make child porn.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began its investigation in October of last year after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children let ALERT know about an Alberta-based suspect allegedly sharing child pornography via social media.

Police arrested the 32-year-old on Jan. 4 in Olds, Alta.

Police seized a number of computers and electronic devices during the arrest. While investigators were going through the seized items, a digital forensic examiner found photos that appeared to show the suspect’s daughter being sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested again on Jan. 13 and further charges were laid.

Charges against the man include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation as well as making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 19.

Police will not release the identity of the man to protect his daughter. It’s not believed the images of the girl were shared online.

Olds is about 94 kilometres north of Calgary.