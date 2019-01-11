Stony Plain man charged with making, possessing child pornography

A 30-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with several child pornography related offences.

RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a Stony Plain home on Jan. 10.

Stuart Clark was arrested and charged with making child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was released with several conditions following a judicial hearing.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.