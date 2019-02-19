Police in southern Alberta uncover alleged sexual assault of young boys

A man from Brooks, Alta. is facing sexual assault charges after police uncovered alleged assaults of young boys during a child pornography investigation.

In September 2018, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation Unit received a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Alberta man was believed to be uploading child pornography.

Police arrested a man on Feb. 14, searched his home and seized a number of electronic devices.

It was during the preliminary search of those devices that police said they found evidence of “suspected sexual assaults.”

ICE alleges that two boys were assaulted but isn’t ruling out the possibility of more victims. Investigators are conducting a full forensic analysis on the suspect’s computers and cellphone.

Eric Manysiak, 25, is facing two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference as well as one count each of invitation to sexual touching and making, distribution, possession and accessing child pornography.

According to ALERT, Manysiak advertised himself as a provider of respite care in the Brooks and Medicine Hat communities. ICE also believes he was involved in community youth programs.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact cybertip.ca.