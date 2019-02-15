Alberta caregiver facing child pornography-related charges

An Alberta man who police said would be left alone with children in his care is facing several charges related to child pornography.

The investigation began in July 2018 after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploitated Children that an unknown Alberta man was uploading child pornography via social media.

On Feb. 9, Royal “Mac” Olsen was arrested from at his home in Donnelly, Alta.

The 52-year-old provided children’s relief care from his home.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest any of the children Olsen cared for were allegedly victimized, but a number of computers and electronic devices were seized. A full forensic examination is underway.

Olsen has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Donnelly is about 425 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Alberta Children’s Services continue to assist in the investigation, ALERT said.