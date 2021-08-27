SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Several Ontario universities offering hybrid frosh week as COVID-19 pandemic continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester' COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester – Aug 10, 2021

TORONTO – Several Ontario universities will be going hybrid for orientation week next month.

The University of Toronto, York University, Hamilton’s McMaster University, Laurentian University in Sudbury and Lakehead University in Thunder Bay are among those offering a mix of virtual and in-person events.

The schools are focusing on outdoor gatherings when students meet face-to-face, with events such as movie nights, scavenger hunts in small groups and bubble soccer.

Read more: Several Ontario universities strengthening campus COVID-19 vaccination policies

Some universities are also allowing second-year students to participate in on-campus orientation events since the pandemic meant they missed out on them last year.

Trending Stories

Organizers say those attending orientation — or frosh — week will need to abide by universities’ COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Story continues below advertisement

They also say several public health measures, including masking and limits on attendance, will be in place.

Several schools have strengthened their vaccination policies recently, saying anyone attending campus will need to be fully immunized this fall unless they have a valid exemption.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagOntario universities tagFrosh Week tagOntario university tagOrientation Week tagontario post secondary education taghybrid frosh week tagontario frosh week tagvirtual frosh week tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers