Several Ontario universities offering hybrid frosh week as COVID-19 pandemic continues

TORONTO – Several Ontario universities will be going hybrid for orientation week next month.

The University of Toronto, York University, Hamilton’s McMaster University, Laurentian University in Sudbury and Lakehead University in Thunder Bay are among those offering a mix of virtual and in-person events.

The schools are focusing on outdoor gatherings when students meet face-to-face, with events such as movie nights, scavenger hunts in small groups and bubble soccer.

Some universities are also allowing second-year students to participate in on-campus orientation events since the pandemic meant they missed out on them last year.

Organizers say those attending orientation — or frosh — week will need to abide by universities’ COVID-19 vaccine policies.

They also say several public health measures, including masking and limits on attendance, will be in place.

Several schools have strengthened their vaccination policies recently, saying anyone attending campus will need to be fully immunized this fall unless they have a valid exemption.