Education

Several Ontario universities strengthening campus COVID-19 vaccination policies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus' Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus
WATCH ABOVE: Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus – Aug 12, 2021

TORONTO — Several Ontario universities are strengthening their COVID-19 vaccine policies before classes begin next month.

Carleton University in Ottawa, Western University in London, Ont., and McMaster University in Hamilton say unvaccinated individuals without a valid medical or human rights exemption will not be able to access their campuses.

They’ve issued October deadlines for students and staff to get fully immunized.

Read more: Western University removes testing option for unvaccinated people on campus

Previous university policies allowed unvaccinated people to take regular COVID-19 tests as an alternative to being fully vaccinated in order to be on campus.

The Council of Ontario Universities and Colleges Ontario has called for a provincewide policy that requires the vaccination of post-secondary students, staff and faculty.

Last week, the province’s top doctor said there are plans for vaccination policies in post-secondary institutions, though those have not yet been made public.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
