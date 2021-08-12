Menu

Canada
August 12 2021 5:32pm
02:06

Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus

Queen’s University and St. Lawrence College are just two of the latest post-secondary schools to announce mandated vaccinations for everyone on campus.

