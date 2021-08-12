St. Lawrence College implements mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College announced Thursday it will make COVID-19 vaccinations necessary for students and staff planning to come back to campus this fall.

“This decision was guided by local and provincial public health experts and is in response to the latest developments and insights as the world continues navigating the pandemic,” a news release from the school said Thursday.

The college says it expects students and staff to have at least their first dose by orientation day on Sept. 7, but there will be a grace period. These details will be communicated next week.

The school will also accept medical exemptions.

“While vaccination rates are rising, we must acknowledge the continued spread of the virus and its variants,” said Glenn Vollebregt, the college’s president and CEO.

The college will also be running vaccination clinics on campus later this month to ensure those who haven’t received vaccinations are able to.

St. Lawrence College is the first post-secondary school in the Kingston region to move to mandatory vaccinations. Several other Ontario post-secondary institutions, such as the University of Ottawa and University of Toronto, have implemented similar policies.

Queen’s University has yet to implement such a policy. The university’s Principal Patrick Deane will be speaking to the matter later Thursday.