SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Lawrence College implements mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:20 am
St. Lawrence College will be asking students and staff to have at least one COVID-19 shot before they step foot on campus Sept. 7. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College will be asking students and staff to have at least one COVID-19 shot before they step foot on campus Sept. 7. Global News

St. Lawrence College announced Thursday it will make COVID-19 vaccinations necessary for students and staff planning to come back to campus this fall.

“This decision was guided by local and provincial public health experts and is in response to the latest developments and insights as the world continues navigating the pandemic,” a news release from the school said Thursday.

The college says it expects students and staff to have at least their first dose by orientation day on Sept. 7, but there will be a grace period. These details will be communicated next week.

Read more: Western University requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination on campus

The school will also accept medical exemptions.

Trending Stories

“While vaccination rates are rising, we must acknowledge the continued spread of the virus and its variants,” said Glenn Vollebregt, the college’s president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

The college will also be running vaccination clinics on campus later this month to ensure those who haven’t received vaccinations are able to.

Read more: COVID-19: U of T to require all those on campus to be vaccinated or have negative test result

St. Lawrence College is the first post-secondary school in the Kingston region to move to mandatory vaccinations. Several other Ontario post-secondary institutions, such as the University of Ottawa and University of Toronto, have implemented similar policies.

Queen’s University has yet to implement such a policy. The university’s Principal Patrick Deane will be speaking to the matter later Thursday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagVaccines tagcovid vaccines tagSt. Lawrence College tagmandatory vaccines tagvaccines kingston tagvaccine policy tagschool vaccines tagSt. Lawrence College mandator vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers