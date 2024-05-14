Toronto’s medical officer of health, who led COVID-19 fight, to resign

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health who led the fight against COVID-19, says she will leave the post by year’s end.

De Villa, who has served as the city’s top public health official since 2017, announced her resignation in a video posted on YouTube Tuesday. Her last day in the post will be Dec. 31.

“This was not a decision I took lightly. However, after several months of heartfelt discussions with my family, and taking some time to think about and to reassess my future path, I’m ready to embark on the next chapter of my professional life and spend more time with my family,” she said.

“I also believe we are now in a good position to transition to a new medical officer of health to lead Toronto Public Health, as we are stabilizing as an organization after the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we continue to seek to address the public health challenges that face our city, particularly emerging from the events of the last few years.”

Story continues below advertisement

During her tenure as medical officer of health, de Villa has been at the forefront of several public health issues, including overseeing the largest vaccination campaign in Toronto’s history during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the response to the ongoing drug toxicity crisis.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

According to her official bio on the city’s website, de Villa has authored, published and presented research on issues including public health considerations for city planning and emergency preparedness, communicable and infectious disease control and public health policy development.

“I want to ensure you that in the time that’s left, I will continue to press on and make sure that together with the organization, we will continue to do our very best to meet the health needs of Torontonians,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement