Canada August 27 2021 3:10pm 01:34 COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory to access Queen’s University campus The university now says all people able to be vaccinated must have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before Sept. 1 and their second dose before Oct. 15 in order to access campus. COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory to access Queen’s University campus REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?