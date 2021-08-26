COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory to access Queen’s University campus

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University in Kingston is implementing a more stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandate, now requiring all those who access campus to be vaccinated.

Previously, the school said that it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to access campus, but Thursday, the school changed its tune. Other post-secondary institutions like Western University have made similar moves.

“Recently, all universities and colleges in Ontario received a letter from the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health (COMOH), recommending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies at all post-secondary institutions across the 34 Public Health regions in the province,” the school said in a statement.

Only those with valid medical exemptions or who require accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code will be allowed access to campus without vaccination. These individuals will be asked to provide proof for their exemptions.

Story continues below advertisement

The school says all those who can be vaccinated must have their first dose before Sept. 1 and their second dose before Oct. 15.

Proof of vaccination will be required through an online tool, which Queen’s says it will elaborate on at a later date.

Those who are unvaccinated without proper accommodation will be denied access to campus.

St. Lawrence College says it is working on a statement about its vaccine policy.

4:25 Calls for a vaccine mandate at post-secondary institutions Calls for a vaccine mandate at post-secondary institutions