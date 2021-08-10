Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 10 2021 6:37pm
03:09

COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester

Some Ontario colleges and universities are requiring students and staff to declare their vaccination status ahead of the fall semester. Erica Vella has details.

