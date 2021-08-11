COVID-19: U of T to require all those on campus to be vaccinated or have negative test result

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Toronto will require all those intending to be present on campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face additional public health measures, including the need for a negative COVID-19 test result, school officials say.

The university detailed the requirement in a post on its website Wednesday.

Anyone going to a U of T campus will be required to declare their vaccination status online.

Those who say they aren’t vaccinated or answer “prefer not to say” will be required to complete rapid-screening tests two times a week and have a negative test result within 72 hours of going to campus, “among other public health measures,” the website said.

Story continues below advertisement

The university previously announced that those living in residence will need to show proof of vaccination.

Students and staff participating in certain activities, including music performances, varsity athletics, and certain placements will also need to be vaccinated, university officials said.

Q: Do you need to be vaccinated to be on campus? A: #UofT will require all those intending to be on campus be fully vaccinated, similar to other universities. Students, staff and librarians returning to campus need to state their vaccination status on UCheck. 1/4 — University of Toronto (@UofT) August 12, 2021

Q: What about those who are not vaccinated? A: If you’re not vaccinated, you will complete a COVID-19 rapid screening test at home twice a week. You need a negative result within 72 hours of coming to campus. 2/4 — University of Toronto (@UofT) August 12, 2021

Advertisement