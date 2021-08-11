SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: U of T to require all those on campus to be vaccinated or have negative test result

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester' COVID-19: What some Ontario universities, colleges are doing to prepare for fall semester
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 10) Some Ontario colleges and universities are requiring students and staff to declare their vaccination status ahead of the fall semester. Erica Vella has details.

The University of Toronto will require all those intending to be present on campus this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face additional public health measures, including the need for a negative COVID-19 test result, school officials say.

The university detailed the requirement in a post on its website Wednesday.

Anyone going to a U of T campus will be required to declare their vaccination status online.

Those who say they aren’t vaccinated or answer “prefer not to say” will be required to complete rapid-screening tests two times a week and have a negative test result within 72 hours of going to campus, “among other public health measures,” the website said.

The university previously announced that those living in residence will need to show proof of vaccination.

Students and staff participating in certain activities, including music performances, varsity athletics, and certain placements will also need to be vaccinated, university officials said.

