Education

COVID-19: Ontario universities, colleges told to prepare for normal fall with backup plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2021 10:18 am
Click to play video: 'Post-Secondary institutions in Kingston join the growing list of schools in Ontario that say they will not make vaccines mandatory in the fall' Post-Secondary institutions in Kingston join the growing list of schools in Ontario that say they will not make vaccines mandatory in the fall
WATCH: St. Lawrence and Queen's University both say they will not be making vaccines mandatory for students to live on residence, or attend in person class this fall. KFL&A Public Health and the schools all will encourage vaccination, and will work to ensure that they are easily accessible on campuses. Any change to this will come from the province, and updates regarding COVID-19 case counts.

TORONTO — Ontario post-secondary institutions are being asked to prepare for a fall semester with no capacity limits on in-person classes and activities.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities is also directing schools to finalize and publicly post their back-up instruction plans in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more: Seneca College students, staff required to have COVID-19 vaccines in order to be on campus

A memo to schools from the deputy minister said COVID-19 vaccination rates and other indicators are improving, allowing for an anticipated return normal.

Shelley Tapp said physical distancing may not be required on campuses but masks and other relevant measures will be required for indoor settings.

Read more: Coronavirus: Some Ontario universities plan for in-person learning in fall

She said the ministry also encourages on-campus vaccination clinics and rapid testing programs.

A new public health framework that will outline recommended safety measures and resources for the sector has been promised for early August.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
