Crime

Police looking for victims, witnesses after alleged assaults at Mississauga mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 6:28 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Kitchener, Ont. woman is due in court later today to face charges following a series of alleged assaults that took place inside a Mississauga shopping mall on Tuesday.

Peel Region Police say officers were called to the shopping centre near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West round 5:15 p.m. for reports of a woman attacking several people.

Read more: 2 suspects identified in assault outside of Mississauga mall: police

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces seven charges of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief over $5000.

Investigators say a review of video surveillance shows the alleged assault of several unidentified people, including an elderly woman and a young child, neither of whom have come forward to report their injuries.

Police are asking any victims, witnesses to the incident or anyone else with information to contact them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
