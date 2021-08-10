2 suspects identified in assault outside of Mississauga mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they’ve identified two of five suspects wanted in connection with an assault outside of a Mississauga mall earlier this summer.

Police said the incident happened in late June at Westwood Mall, located on Goreway Drive just south of Morning Star Drive.

Officers said five people exited a white Dodge Charger, armed themselves with cricket bats, baseball bats, and pipes and assaulted three people.

Video appearing to show part of the incident was previously circulated on social media. In an update Tuesday, Peel police also released a brief surveillance video.

What led up to the assault is unclear.

Police Seeking Public Assistance in Assault Incident – https://t.co/OxeppVc4mf pic.twitter.com/2B0Nxzlq7L — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 10, 2021

Investigators announced Tuesday that they’ve identified two suspects: 24-year-old Ayush Sharma and 23-year-old Harpreet Singh, both from Brampton.

They’re wanted for assault with a weapon, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or the identities of the three other suspects is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

