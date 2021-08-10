Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

2 suspects identified in assault outside of Mississauga mall: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 6:34 pm
Police released a brief surveillance video Tuesday appearing to show part of the assault. View image in full screen
Police released a brief surveillance video Tuesday appearing to show part of the assault. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say they’ve identified two of five suspects wanted in connection with an assault outside of a Mississauga mall earlier this summer.

Police said the incident happened in late June at Westwood Mall, located on Goreway Drive just south of Morning Star Drive.

Officers said five people exited a white Dodge Charger, armed themselves with cricket bats, baseball bats, and pipes and assaulted three people.

Video appearing to show part of the incident was previously circulated on social media. In an update Tuesday, Peel police also released a brief surveillance video.

What led up to the assault is unclear.

Investigators announced Tuesday that they’ve identified two suspects: 24-year-old Ayush Sharma and 23-year-old Harpreet Singh, both from Brampton.

They’re wanted for assault with a weapon, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or the identities of the three other suspects is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

