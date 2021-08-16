SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

As wildfires rage across most of B.C., the government will speak Monday afternoon

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.' Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.
Smoke from wildfires turned the sky a deep red in Vernon, B.C. and darkened skies in parts of the province over the weekend, as more evacuations were ordered in the Okanagan region of British Columbia.

Many of B.C.’s wildfires are raging out of control Monday, fuelled by strong winds and dry, hot conditions over the weekend.

The B.C. government is set to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PT Monday. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

A new wildfire that was sparked above Peachland on Sunday night has now grown to 800 hectares.

Known as the Mount Law wildfire, early reports from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Monday indicate limited structural damage due to this blaze.

The EOC has not elaborated, saying in a news release Monday morning that due to evolving conditions, crews have not been able to complete a full assessment of structural damage.

Read more: Some structural damage reported after wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., grows 800 hectares overnight

The July Mountain wildfire forced the closure of one of the province’s major highways, the Coquihalla, Sunday evening as winds whipped the flames out of control.

Trending Stories

The entire City of Merritt has been placed under evacuation alert due to the Lytton Creek wildfire, which destroyed 95 per cent of the Village of Lytton in late June.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C., on evacuation alert due to wildfire

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation' B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation
B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation

Parts of Kamloops, Peachland and Armstrong are all under evacuation alert due to a number of different wildfires.

Some residents in Spallumcheen were evacuated Sunday evening as the White Rock Lake fire continued to behave aggressively.

Properties in the southern part of the township west of Highway 97A were told that they have until 10 p.m. to leave.

Read more: Surreal, apocalyptic images posted as wildfires darken skies across B.C.

