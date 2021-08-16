As wildfires rage across most of B.C., the government will speak Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Many of B.C.’s wildfires are raging out of control Monday, fuelled by strong winds and dry, hot conditions over the weekend.

The B.C. government is set to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. PT Monday. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

A new wildfire that was sparked above Peachland on Sunday night has now grown to 800 hectares.

Known as the Mount Law wildfire, early reports from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Monday indicate limited structural damage due to this blaze.

The EOC has not elaborated, saying in a news release Monday morning that due to evolving conditions, crews have not been able to complete a full assessment of structural damage.

The July Mountain wildfire forced the closure of one of the province’s major highways, the Coquihalla, Sunday evening as winds whipped the flames out of control.

The entire City of Merritt has been placed under evacuation alert due to the Lytton Creek wildfire, which destroyed 95 per cent of the Village of Lytton in late June.

Parts of Kamloops, Peachland and Armstrong are all under evacuation alert due to a number of different wildfires.

Some residents in Spallumcheen were evacuated Sunday evening as the White Rock Lake fire continued to behave aggressively.

Properties in the southern part of the township west of Highway 97A were told that they have until 10 p.m. to leave.

