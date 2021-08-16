SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘The highway through hell’: B.C. motorist describes driving the Coquihalla amid the wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway' Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway
Global News viewer Dawn Adamson captured footage of the July Mountain wildfire burning dangerously close to the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday evening. The highway was forced to shut down between Merritt and Hope not long after this video was taken around 7 p.m.

B.C. resident Dawn Adamson said she never wants to repeat what it was like driving along the Coquihalla Highway Sunday night.

She was making her way from Kamloops to the Lower Mainland around 7 p.m. and drove right through the July Mountain wildfire.

The highway, a major route in the province, was shut down in both directions shortly after Adamson made it through.

“I guess the Coquihalla is known as the highway through hell and that’s exactly what it was last night,” she told Global News Monday.

Read more: Wildfire forces closure of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Adamson said she could see in the distance that there was a fire when she started travelling on the highway but around Larson Hill, she said the skies were red and flames could be seen right beside the highway.

“I could feel the whoosh, I could hear it. It was an incredibly scary time,” she added.

“I couldn’t believe it but there were fires alongside the highway for about 20 minutes of my drive until I hit about Britton Creek. The crosswinds were so heavy and predicted, as I understood it, that my car was being shifted from side to side. So clearly, embers were going everywhere.”

Read more: Surreal, apocalyptic images posted as wildfires darken skies across B.C.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.' Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.
Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.

Adamson said the only warning that she saw was a sign saying not to stop on the highway and she had no intention of stopping.

“I was literally praying that my car would make it and I would have no issue,” she said.

She did not see any emergency personnel on the road but by the time she made it closer to Hope she saw vehicles on the other side being turned around.

“It was incredibly stressful. My adrenaline was pumping all the way down to Vancouver.”

“Until I got to the clear sky, I think I was holding my breath.”

