Environment

Surreal, apocalyptic images posted as wildfires darken skies across B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.' Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.
Smoke from wildfires turned the sky a deep red in Vernon, B.C. and darkened skies in parts of the province over the weekend, as more evacuations were ordered in the Okanagan region of British Columbia.

With 268 wildfires burning across B.C., thick smoke and ash appears to have turned day into night in many areas.

Residents are posting unearthly, apocalyptic images of dark orange skies in the middle of the day, after hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes.

13
The remains of a classic car is seen on a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in gallery mode
The remains of a classic car is seen on a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
23
Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in gallery mode
Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
33
Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in gallery mode
Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Read more: Some structural damage reported after wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., grows 800 hectares overnight

12
Thick smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun just after 3 p.m. as a motorist travels on Highway 97 in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in gallery mode
Thick smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun just after 3 p.m. as a motorist travels on Highway 97 in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
22
Thick smoke from wildfires fills the air as motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway in Savona, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in gallery mode
Thick smoke from wildfires fills the air as motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway in Savona, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

The air quality in the Interior was off the charts Monday, at a 10 plus.

This means anyone who has underlying health conditions should avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

Everyone should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Read more: White Rock Lake fire: Spallumcheen evacuates some residents, Armstrong put on alert

Read more: Wildfire forces closure of B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

