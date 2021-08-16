Surreal, apocalyptic images posted as wildfires darken skies across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

With 268 wildfires burning across B.C., thick smoke and ash appears to have turned day into night in many areas.

Residents are posting unearthly, apocalyptic images of dark orange skies in the middle of the day, after hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes.

1 3 View image in gallery mode The remains of a classic car is seen on a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. 2 3 View image in gallery mode Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. 3 3 View image in gallery mode Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

This was 3pm along Highway 97 through the North Okanagan: approaching the wildfire smoke drifting east from #whiterocklake fire … dark like dusk driving through the area, but strangely no smoke on the ground… then the glimpse of blue sky approaching Vernon. Ominous #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/jj9WsC665n — Doris Maria Bregolisse (@Kelowna_Doris) August 15, 2021

#Armstrong has issued an evacuation alert. Here’s a look at how the sky changed from 3 pm to 5 pm today. Photo credit: Megan McColl #WhiteRockLakeFire #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/2WBkBIb8Zy — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 16, 2021

Everyone is stopped outside #costco in #kamloops taking pictures of this horrific sight. Man…this just makes me scared. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/6mBgrplwmH — Miss Sarah Dontmesswithme Sandholm (@sarah_sandholm) August 15, 2021

1 2 View image in gallery mode Thick smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun just after 3 p.m. as a motorist travels on Highway 97 in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. 2 2 View image in gallery mode Thick smoke from wildfires fills the air as motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway in Savona, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Thank you to all the frontline workers fighting to protect British Columbia from the numerous wildfires currently burning across the province. #BCfire #BCwildfire #BCwildfires 📸: @KyleTWN pic.twitter.com/feqp6a5XF5 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 16, 2021

The air quality in the Interior was off the charts Monday, at a 10 plus.

This means anyone who has underlying health conditions should avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

Everyone should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

#BCWildfires are impacting travel in BC. Highway advisories listed here: https://t.co/hHsKHpoYfo Evacuation info via @EmergencyInfoBC: https://t.co/INnBgRBa8z

Please avoid non-essential travel to/within impacted areas to avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/2ilRQfZAIj — BC Transportation (@TranBC) August 16, 2021

