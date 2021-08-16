Surreal, apocalyptic images posted as wildfires darken skies across B.C.

With 268 wildfires burning across B.C., thick smoke and ash appears to have turned day into night in many areas.
Residents are posting unearthly, apocalyptic images of dark orange skies in the middle of the day, after hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes.
This was 3pm along Highway 97 through the North Okanagan: approaching the wildfire smoke drifting east from #whiterocklake fire … dark like dusk driving through the area, but strangely no smoke on the ground… then the glimpse of blue sky approaching Vernon. Ominous #BCWildfirepic.twitter.com/jj9WsC665n
