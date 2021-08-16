Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna very “active” overnight.

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people remain out of their homes due to the Mount Law wildfire burning about two kilometres southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations early Monday morning, the fire remained active overnight and likely grew, although there is no updated size estimate at this point.

At last word, it was pegged at 200 ha.

The fire erupted late Sunday afternoon north of Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, and grew rapidly.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said it expects a dynamic day on the fire front.

It’s not known if any structures were lost to the flames overnight but the EOC is expected to provide an update later in the morning.

On Sunday night, 460 properties, namely in the upper westerly parts of Glenrosa, were placed on an evacuation order while the remainder of the entire Glenrosa area was put on an alert.

That also includes 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end).

Just after midnight, additional alerts for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) were also issued.

Click here for a list of addresses on evacuation order and alert.

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents due to the Mount Law wildfire is in the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie Secondary at 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

There is also a reception centre at the Salvation Army church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

The B.C. Wildfire Service believes the fire was human-caused.

Officials at the EOC are urging people to stay clear of the area to avoid disrupting the fire fight as well as staying off the water so firefighting aircraft can easily pick up water to douse the flames.

More to come.

