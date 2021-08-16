Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna very “active” overnight.

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 9:45 am
The Mount Law wildfire burning perilously close to West Kelowna's Glenrosa neighbourhood was quite active overnight. View image in full screen
The Mount Law wildfire burning perilously close to West Kelowna's Glenrosa neighbourhood was quite active overnight. Global News

Hundreds of people remain out of their homes due to the Mount Law wildfire burning about two kilometres southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations early Monday morning, the fire remained active overnight and likely grew, although there is no updated size estimate at this point.

At last word, it was pegged at 200 ha.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C., on evacuation alert due to wildfire

The fire erupted late Sunday afternoon north of Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, and grew rapidly.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said it expects a dynamic day on the fire front.

It’s not known if any structures were lost to the flames overnight but the EOC is expected to provide an update later in the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, 460 properties, namely in the upper westerly parts of Glenrosa,  were placed on an evacuation order while the remainder of the entire Glenrosa area was put on an alert.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.' Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.
Wildfire smoke darkens skies in B.C.

That also includes 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end).

Trending Stories

Just after midnight,  additional alerts for 60 properties, including some within Peachland and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) were also issued.

Read more: Entire city of Merritt, B.C., on evacuation alert due to wildfire

Click here for a list of addresses on evacuation order and alert.

Story continues below advertisement

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents due to the Mount Law wildfire is in the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie Secondary at 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.

There is also a reception centre at the Salvation Army church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

The B.C. Wildfire Service believes the fire was human-caused.

Officials at the EOC are urging people to stay clear of the area to avoid disrupting the fire fight as well as staying off the water so firefighting aircraft can easily pick up water to douse the flames.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Crews battle to save Logan Lake' Crews battle to save Logan Lake
Crews battle to save Logan Lake

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan tagWildfire tagWest Kelowna tagBC wildfires tagEvacuues tagOkanagan Connector fire tagGlenrosa neighbourhood evacuated tagMount Law fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers