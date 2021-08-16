SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Entire City of Merritt on evacuation alert due to wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 12:15 am
The City of Merritt is under evacuation alert Sunday night.
The City of Merritt is under evacuation alert Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The entire City of Merritt has been placed on evacuation alert Sunday night due to a wildfire burning nearby.

The Emergency Operations Centre said Sunday that a fire near the city poses a potential threat to life and structures.

This means more than 7,000 people are on evacuation alert.

Everyone is urged to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice should the situation escalate.

The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

Click to play video: 'Tourists asked to leave B.C. Interior communities as residents prepare for wildfires' Tourists asked to leave B.C. Interior communities as residents prepare for wildfires
Tourists asked to leave B.C. Interior communities as residents prepare for wildfires

Read more: Wildfire forces closure of Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Story continues below advertisement

It is not known when the highway will reopen but officials said everyone should avoid non-essential travel at this time.

Trending Stories

Due to the alert, the city is asking anyone from other areas fleeing wildfires to go to Chilliwack, rather than Merritt, at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagmerritt wildfire tagBC fire Merritt tagBC wildfire Merritt tagEvacuation alert Merritt tagMerritt evacuation alert tagMerritt on evacuation alert tagWildfire Merritt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers