Entire City of Merritt on evacuation alert due to wildfire

The entire City of Merritt has been placed on evacuation alert Sunday night due to a wildfire burning nearby.
The Emergency Operations Centre said Sunday that a fire near the city poses a potential threat to life and structures.
This means more than 7,000 people are on evacuation alert.
Everyone is urged to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice should the situation escalate.
The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.
It is not known when the highway will reopen but officials said everyone should avoid non-essential travel at this time.
Due to the alert, the city is asking anyone from other areas fleeing wildfires to go to Chilliwack, rather than Merritt, at this time.
