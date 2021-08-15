Wildfire forces closure of Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions Sunday evening.

The highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC says the current best alternate route is by Highway 3 and Highway 5A to Merritt and then Highway 5.

Its website is also experiencing technical difficulties so some events are not updating correctly, according to the Drive BC Twitter account.

Woah! That was a terrifying experience driving the #coquihalla, just north of Britton Creek. I’m shaking! 😱💔 We made it through just as they were stopping southbound traffic @DriveBC #bcwildfires #Kamloops 7pm August 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/1hOepHLSmE — Marina LeClair (@MarinaLeClair) August 16, 2021

The wildfire forcing the closure is the July Mountain blaze, currently estimated at 7,476 hectares.

The fire is currently out of control and there has been growth on the south end and the northeast flank, adjacent to the Highway, in the past 24 hours.

The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the evaluation order for 98 properties in Electoral Area “N.”

Anyone travelling in this area of the province is being asked to check Drive BC before heading out as situations may change at any time.

The B.C. government said Sunday that as fire conditions can change quickly, drivers should be aware that provincial highways may close with limited notice.

Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes.

If anyone must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, they are asked to be prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.