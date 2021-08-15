SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Wildfire forces closure of Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:35 pm
July Mountain wildfire near the Coquihalla Highway View image in full screen
The July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions Sunday evening.

The highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.

Drive BC says the current best alternate route is by Highway 3 and Highway 5A to Merritt and then Highway 5.

Its website is also experiencing technical difficulties so some events are not updating correctly, according to the Drive BC Twitter account.

The wildfire forcing the closure is the July Mountain blaze, currently estimated at 7,476 hectares.

The fire is currently out of control and there has been growth on the south end and the northeast flank, adjacent to the Highway, in the past 24 hours.

Click to play video: 'Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires' Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires
Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires

Read more: New wildfire above Peachland forces evacuation order, local state of emergency

The July Mountain wildfire has already forced the evaluation order for 98 properties in Electoral Area “N.”

Anyone travelling in this area of the province is being asked to check Drive BC before heading out as situations may change at any time.

The B.C. government said Sunday that as fire conditions can change quickly, drivers should be aware that provincial highways may close with limited notice.

Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes.

If anyone must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, they are asked to be prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
