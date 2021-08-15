New wildfire above Peachland forces evacuation order, local state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

A new wildfire has broken out north of Peachland in the Interior.

The fire, known as the Mount Law wildfire, has grown quickly from a spot fire to at least four hectares in size.

The fire has now forced an evacuation order and a local state of emergency.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has issued the order for properties in the immediate area of the fire.

The properties on Evacuation Order are:

4713 MacKinnon Road

5000 Glenrosa Road (Bull Mountain Resort – formerly Crystal Mountain Resort)

4425 Glenrosa Road (Telemark Nordic Club)

3237 to 3530 Carre Road

3237 to 3512 Corine Road

3372 to 3725 Emerald Road

3496 Fenton Road

3318 to 3475 Gill Road

3280 to 3802 Glenrosa Road

3301 to 3583 McKellar Road

3230 to 3525 Preston Road

3325 to 3770 Turnbull Road

The flames from this fire are very visible from Highway 97C.

Story continues below advertisement

Helicopters are gathering water from Okanagan Lake and dropping it on the fire to try and prevent it from spreading further.

@BCGovFireInfo has confirmed that the wildfire on Highway 97 C has grown from a spot fire to a few hectares large. Air tankers and helicopters are dropping water to extinguish the flames and both BC Wildfire and @IAFF4457 is on scene #BCWildfire #okanagan pic.twitter.com/kaOgH4hFgl — Sydney Morton (@sydneyrmorton) August 16, 2021

2:34 Crews battle to save Logan Lake Crews battle to save Logan Lake

Air tankers have also been called in and crews from the BC Wildfire Service and West Kelowna firefighters are also on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Black plumes of smoke are erupting from the new blaze off of Highway 97C above Peachland pic.twitter.com/JvHgVV4P9v — Sydney Morton (@sydneyrmorton) August 16, 2021

It has been a very dry and blustery weekend throughout much of B.C. and concerns about new fires igniting remain very high.

Off highway 97 C crews are battling a wildfire just above Peachland. Helicopters gathering water from Okanagan Lake pic.twitter.com/M3XK7WQQ4E — Sydney Morton (@sydneyrmorton) August 16, 2021

Advertisement