White Rock Lake fire: Spallumcheen evacuates some residents, Armstrong put on alert

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some residents in Spallumcheen were evacuated Sunday evening as the White Rock Lake fire continued to behave aggressively.

Properties in the southern part of the township west of Highway 97A were told that they have until 10 p.m. to leave.

Meanwhile, the City of Armstrong issued an evacuation alert for residents, calling it a precautionary measure due to the rapidly changing conditions of the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

#Armstrong has issued an evacuation alert. Here’s a look at how the sky changed from 3 pm to 5 pm today. Photo credit: Megan McColl #WhiteRockLakeFire #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/2WBkBIb8Zy — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, the city estimated the fire was approximately 20 kilometres from the city.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is behaving aggressively north of Naswhito Creek, where the fire has spotted 2.5 kilometres across Six Mile Creek.

Read more: Wildfire forces closure of Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

It also noted that a five-hectare fire has been detected northeast of Six Mile Creek.

Fire officials said air resources have been grounded on the southern flank because of active and aggressive fire behaviour.

2:13 Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave Armstrong residents react to travellers being asked to leave

Advertisement