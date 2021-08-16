SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

White Rock Lake fire: Spallumcheen evacuates some residents, Armstrong put on alert

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 12:27 am
The City of Armstrong was put under an evacuation alert because of the White Rock Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
The City of Armstrong was put under an evacuation alert because of the White Rock Lake wildfire. Courtesy: Megan McColl

Some residents in Spallumcheen were evacuated Sunday evening as the White Rock Lake fire continued to behave aggressively.

Properties in the southern part of the township west of Highway 97A were told that they have until 10 p.m. to leave.

Meanwhile, the City of Armstrong issued an evacuation alert for residents, calling it a precautionary measure due to the rapidly changing conditions of the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

At 6 p.m. on Sunday, the city estimated the fire was approximately 20 kilometres from the city.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire is behaving aggressively north of Naswhito Creek, where the fire has spotted 2.5 kilometres across Six Mile Creek.

It also noted that a five-hectare fire has been detected northeast of Six Mile Creek.

Fire officials said air resources have been grounded on the southern flank because of active and aggressive fire behaviour.

