B.C. wildfires 2024: Live map shows fires burning, locations and evacuations

B.C. is bracing for another busy wildfire season as the 2024 summer heats up.

BC Wildfire Service crews say they are ready to battle any wildfires around the province.

So far, there are 143 active wildfires burning around B.C. with two wildfires of note, two evacuation orders in place and one evacuation alert.

Use the live and interactive map above to search for the wildfires, perimeters, evacuation orders and alerts.

-with contributions from William Howell and Max Hartshorn