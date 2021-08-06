Menu

Crime

2nd man charged in Sherry Lane homicide: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 9:39 am
Ottawa police say they've charged a second person in connection with a stabbing death in Nepean in July. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say they've charged a second person in connection with a stabbing death in Nepean in July. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Another suspect is now facing second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in Nepean in July, Ottawa police announced Friday.

Investigators said they have now charged 19-year-old Erick Silva-Stone of Ottawa in connection with the stabbing death of Christopher Houghton in a Sherry Lane home on July 22.

Read more: Ottawa police identify 25-year-old victim of fatal Nepean stabbing

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

This marks the second person charged as part of the investigation. Police had previously announced that 20-year-old Nicholas Cox was also facing one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

