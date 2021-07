Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service says it’s investigating a fatal stabbing in Nepean overnight.

Police said in a brief statement on Twitter that the incident occurred at a Sherry Lane home around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Ottawa police seek answers after man seriously injured on SJAM Parkway

The victim is listed as a man but no other identifying information has been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

More to come.

Homicide Investigation: The stabbing death of a man that occurred at a Sherry Lane address at approx. 1:30 am Thursday is being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 22, 2021

Advertisement