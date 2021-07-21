Menu

Crime

Ottawa police seek answers after man seriously injured on SJAM Parkway

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:06 pm
Ottawa police say they're looking for information about a man found injured on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say they're looking for information about a man found injured on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway Tuesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service is calling on the public for help investigating a “suspicious incident” Tuesday night on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Front-line officers responded to an incident on the SJAM near Carling Avenue around 10 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man with serious injuries, police said.

Read more: Ottawa man dies following Sandy Hill e-bike collision, police say

The man is currently in hospital but is unable to speak to police and the cause of his injuries is unknown, according to a release.

Trending Stories

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the incident, including anyone who might have been in the area or have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be passed on to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

