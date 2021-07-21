Ottawa police seek answers after man seriously injured on SJAM Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service is calling on the public for help investigating a “suspicious incident” Tuesday night on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Front-line officers responded to an incident on the SJAM near Carling Avenue around 10 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man with serious injuries, police said.

The man is currently in hospital but is unable to speak to police and the cause of his injuries is unknown, according to a release.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the incident, including anyone who might have been in the area or have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be passed on to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

