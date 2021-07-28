Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in Sherry Lane homicide

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 12:25 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged a 20-year-old man in relation to an investigation into a stabbing death on Sherry Lane. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged a 20-year-old man in relation to an investigation into a stabbing death on Sherry Lane. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Homicide investigators with the Ottawa police have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in Nepean last week.

Christopher Avery Houghton was killed in the early morning hours of July 22 at a residence on Sherry Lane, police said.

Read more: 19-year-old killed in stabbing at Metcalfe and Albert, Ottawa police say

On Wednesday, police charged 20-year-old Nicolas Cox with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

Police said he appeared in court Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody.

Houghton’s death marked Ottawa’s 11th homicide of the year. That figure has since risen to 12 following a stabbing death at Metcalfe and Albert streets in the downtown core on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay' Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay
Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay – Jul 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree Murder tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa homicide tagNepean stabbing tagOttawa murder charge tagSherry Lane stabbing tagSherry Lane homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers