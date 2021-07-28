Ottawa police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in Sherry Lane homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators with the Ottawa police have laid second-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in Nepean last week.

Christopher Avery Houghton was killed in the early morning hours of July 22 at a residence on Sherry Lane, police said.

On Wednesday, police charged 20-year-old Nicolas Cox with second-degree murder.

Police said he appeared in court Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody.

Houghton’s death marked Ottawa’s 11th homicide of the year. That figure has since risen to 12 following a stabbing death at Metcalfe and Albert streets in the downtown core on Monday night.

