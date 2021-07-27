Menu

Crime

19-year-old killed in stabbing at Metcalfe and Albert: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 9:15 am
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another victim was left with serious injuries in a double stabbing downtown Monday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man was killed and another victim was left with serious injuries in a double stabbing downtown Monday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a fatal stabbing that left another person with serious injuries in Ottawa’s downtown core Monday night.

Ottawa police found the two stabbing victims in the area of Metcalfe and Albert streets on Monday at about 8:39 p.m.

Both were taken to hospital where one man died. The other’s condition is deemed non-life-threatening.

On Tuesday morning, police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Eric Hewer.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the case.

The area around the incident was closed off to traffic overnight but reopened shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The stabbing death marks Ottawa’s 12th homicide of the year.

