19-year-old killed in stabbing at Metcalfe and Albert: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a fatal stabbing that left another person with serious injuries in Ottawa’s downtown core Monday night.

Ottawa police found the two stabbing victims in the area of Metcalfe and Albert streets on Monday at about 8:39 p.m.

Both were taken to hospital where one man died. The other’s condition is deemed non-life-threatening.

On Tuesday morning, police identified the deceased as 19-year-old Eric Hewer.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the case.

The area around the incident was closed off to traffic overnight but reopened shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The stabbing death marks Ottawa’s 12th homicide of the year.

2:25 Calgary police continue to investigate random downtown stabbing Calgary police continue to investigate random downtown stabbing – Jul 8, 2021